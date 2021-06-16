🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
📅 Daily UI #003 - Landing Page
💡 An online education platform called Sprout. The whole idea of Sprout was to signify growth similar to the idea of a plants' stages of growth whereby they Sprout 🌱 - Bud 🌿 - Bloom 🌷! At Sprout, we want our users to learn and grow with us and to bloom in life.
🤗 Hope you enjoyed it! If you like the post make sure to hit that “L” to show your love and be sure to also follow me @henree and stay tuned for upcoming shots!
🤔 Got feedback? Please do tell me what you think about the layout, colour selection and presentation, I'd love to hear all about it!
🖥️ Want to collaborate and/or work together? Check out my personal website here.