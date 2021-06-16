📅 Daily UI #003 - Landing Page

💡 An online education platform called Sprout. The whole idea of Sprout was to signify growth similar to the idea of a plants' stages of growth whereby they Sprout 🌱 - Bud 🌿 - Bloom 🌷! At Sprout, we want our users to learn and grow with us and to bloom in life.

