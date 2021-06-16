Cesar Acosta

cesar-acosta.com - Responsive Design

Personal Website: https://cesar-acosta.com/
Responsive Design for mobile with boostrap.
Tools used:
- VS Code
- Github
- Github Actions (CI/CD)
- Gitkraken GUI
- NodeJS Mailer
- Google Firebase
- Google Analytics
- Miro

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
