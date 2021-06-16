Cesar Acosta

cesar-acosta.com - Web Design

Cesar Acosta
Cesar Acosta
  • Save
cesar-acosta.com - Web Design blog
Download color palette

Personal Website: https://cesar-acosta.com/
Web Design in HTML, CSS and JS. UX design and sitemap designed in Miro.
Tools used:
- VS Code
- Github
- Github Actions (CI/CD)
- Gitkraken GUI
- NodeJS Mailer
- Google Firebase
- Google Analytics
- Miro

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Cesar Acosta
Cesar Acosta

More by Cesar Acosta

View profile
    • Like