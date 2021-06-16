Egzon Azemi

buka bakery branding

Egzon Azemi
Egzon Azemi
  • Save
buka bakery branding illustrator designer mark bakery icon branding logo
Download color palette

Tryin something for a bakery brand in Austria, hope u like it guys.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Egzon Azemi
Egzon Azemi

More by Egzon Azemi

View profile
    • Like