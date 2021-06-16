Nasser Dadparvar

Geometric & Minimal Designs C1

Geometric & Minimal Designs C1
This is first collection of my Geometric and Minimal designs
Designed in: Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop
Archive of this Designs: https://nasserdadparvar.ir/designs-archive/
Tutorial on my Instagram channel: @nasserdadparvar

