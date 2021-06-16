Chirag.UI

XBOX Games Store

Chirag.UI
Chirag.UI
  • Save
XBOX Games Store green clean design clean ui ui design app design mobile app xbox app xbox games microsoft store windows store games xbox ui dailyuichallenge daily ui daily 100 challenge design 100 days of ui 100 days of design
Download color palette

Day 30/100

Hello Guys!!

This is a XBOX Games Store App. I've taken 100 days of UI Challenge. What are your thoughts? Let me know in the comments.

Thank You!!

Chirag.UI
Chirag.UI

More by Chirag.UI

View profile
    • Like