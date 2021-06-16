Roberta Filieri

Pomegranate

Roberta Filieri
Roberta Filieri
  • Save
Pomegranate red green brown fruit flower leaf pomegranate watercolor traditional art painting illustration handmade botanical artwork
Download color palette

Pomegranate. Leaf, fruit and flower.

Watercolor on paper; 16,5x25,5cm.

Roberta Filieri
Roberta Filieri

More by Roberta Filieri

View profile
    • Like