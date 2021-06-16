Ankit Mishra

An Alarm App: Motivates to sleep you on time

An Alarm App: Motivates to sleep you on time
An alarm clock app that motivates you to sleep on time by requiring at least 8 hours of sleep on a regular basis, collecting rewards on winning streaks, unlocking additional features, monitoring sleep cycle, and building a positive habit through daily reminders via push notifications.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
