Eyram Djokoto

Bus Ticketing App - Light Mode

Eyram Djokoto
Eyram Djokoto
  • Save
Bus Ticketing App - Light Mode ticket bus ux ui design lightmode flutter
Download color palette

This is a concept design for a bus ticketing app that I worked on. This is a light mode variation, hope you like it, all comments are welcome. :D

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Eyram Djokoto
Eyram Djokoto

More by Eyram Djokoto

View profile
    • Like