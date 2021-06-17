Imran Hossen
Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency

Wallet App Design

Imran Hossen
Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
Imran Hossen for Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Wallet App Design mobile ui design payment mobile app finance app financial app bank app banking ui design mobile app ui imran orizon banking app app ui app design user experience ios app design wallet app mobile banking app
Wallet App Design mobile ui design payment mobile app finance app financial app bank app banking ui design mobile app ui imran orizon banking app app ui app design user experience ios app design wallet app mobile banking app
Wallet App Design mobile ui design payment mobile app finance app financial app bank app banking ui design mobile app ui imran orizon banking app app ui app design user experience ios app design wallet app mobile banking app
Download color palette
  1. shot 16.png
  2. shot 22.png
  3. dribbble info 1.png

I am available for hire.
💌Mail at: hello.imran004@gmail.com

Hey, guys! Super excited.
Today I am sharing with you the concept of an wallet app design. Let me know your thoughts on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome. 😁

Hope you enjoyed it.
Thank you ✌️
-
Follow Orizon Design:
Behance | Youtube | Twitter | www.orizon.co

Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
We help startups & Fortune 500 companies design products
Hire Us

More by Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency

View profile
    • Like