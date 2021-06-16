Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Iteraf Mahfuz

Typography modern logo

Iteraf Mahfuz
Iteraf Mahfuz
  • Save
Typography modern logo vector modern logo logo illustration icon gradient logo design branding
Download color palette

This is a Typography and Modern logo design for your business. Need this kind of brand identity for you?? Contact >> Iterafmt@gmail.com
-
Check Out my LOGO FOLIO/projects on Behance
-
INSTAGRAM
TWITTER
PINTEREST

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Iteraf Mahfuz
Iteraf Mahfuz

More by Iteraf Mahfuz

View profile
    • Like