Hermes Grau

Digerolamo website

Hermes Grau
Hermes Grau
  • Save
Digerolamo website web design website ecommerce bags leather shop
Download color palette

Website design for Digerolamo.
Digerolamo is a Florence based brand of leather accessories.

Art direction and brand identity by —
Clara Briones @Vedia && Antton Ugarte @antton.info.

Check the full project case on Behance.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118118033/Digerolamo-visual-identity-website

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Hermes Grau
Hermes Grau
Web designer and frontend developer

More by Hermes Grau

View profile
    • Like