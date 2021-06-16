Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mary Lewis

Apparel Branding // Flourish

Apparel Branding // Flourish
Apparel Branding // Flourish style guide brand branding clothing elegant green pattern illustration graphic design screen print apparel graphic design
OVERVIEW
Flourish is a brand that sells high end fashion apparel and accessories through digital marketplaces, and draws roots from nature and the beauty of all kinds of flora. My challenge was to create a visual brand that embodied a soft, elegant and feminine quality, while appealing to todays fashion trends.

View full project @ https://www.behance.net/MaryLewisPortfolio

