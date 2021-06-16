🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
🥁 Presenting my first ever shot on Dribbble!
📅 Daily UI #001 - Sign Up
💡 As one of my first few designs, I wanted to create something using wavy shapes and pastel colours. I first came up with the name, Palette, and worked my way forward invisioning what the brand would be like. The end product? Palette, gourmet gelato 🍨
🤗 Hope you enjoyed it! If you like the post make sure to hit that “L” to show your love and be sure to also follow me @henree and stay tuned for upcoming shots!
🤔 Got feedback? Please do tell me what you think about the layout, colour selection and presentation, I'd love to hear all about it!
🖥️ Want to collaborate and/or work together? Check out my personal website here.