Freehand: Inspiring collaboration for all the work you do

Excited to share new Freehand social campaign work! Huge props to Aaron Stump and Calvin Ross Carl for Creative and Art Direction.

"Freehand has been around for a while, what's new today?" Great question.

Today's update features a lot of improvements, from new diagramming tools, even better integration with Microsoft Teams, to a new home experience for freehand users.

Learn more in our blog post here: https://www.invisionapp.com/inside-design/freehand-online-whiteboard-for-everyone

InVision Freehand is the first online whiteboard truly made for everyone.

From product managers and marketers to recruiters and engineers—Freehand’s simplicity makes everyone feel at home from the first time you try it. Whether you’re brainstorming, planning, or facilitating a meeting—spend more time contributing than figuring out how to contribute.

Trusted by 100% of the Fortune 100 with best-in-class security and integrations with Microsoft Teams and Slack, Freehand is transforming the way teams work together.

Try Freehand for Free: www.invisionapp.com/freehand