Samo Korošec

Rich Text Editor Icons

Samo Korošec
Samo Korošec
  • Save
Rich Text Editor Icons rich text rich text editor icons cms substance.io
Download color palette

A couple of text editor icons for http://substance.io/

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2011
Samo Korošec
Samo Korošec

More by Samo Korošec

View profile
    • Like