Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matt Wesson

Canada Day Virtual Background

Matt Wesson
Matt Wesson
Hire Me
  • Save
Canada Day Virtual Background virtual background maple leaf plaid canada day canada zoom fun blender 3d
Download color palette

Made a virtual background to help all zoom employees celebrate Canada Day on July 1st!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Matt Wesson
Matt Wesson
Product Design at Zoom. 3D, Motion, Everything 🤙❤️
Hire Me

More by Matt Wesson

View profile
    • Like