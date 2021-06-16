Carina Chen

Sci Fi Scooter

Sci Fi Scooter
Anyone wants a ride?
One of my creations for The Sandbox Game marketplace.
https://www.sandbox.game/en/assets/sci-fi-scooter/ffbb315e-7166-4be8-9a54-73c56e6499d9/

