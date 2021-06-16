Samantha Lopez

think clever

Samantha Lopez
Samantha Lopez
Hire Me
  • Save
think clever line illustration simple clever pencil
think clever line illustration simple clever pencil
Download color palette
  1. pencil.png
  2. pencil_2.png

Used the pencil tool and my trackpack in Figma to get that shaky line effect lol 😎

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Samantha Lopez
Samantha Lopez
welcome to my crib.
Hire Me

More by Samantha Lopez

View profile
    • Like