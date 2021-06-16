Mateusz Beczek

Online Shop Mobile App

Mateusz Beczek
Mateusz Beczek
Hire Me
  • Save
Online Shop Mobile App android ios app design minimalism girls girl woman shop online store store clothes fashion ux ui app mobile ecommerce
Download color palette

Hey creatives,

I want to share with you a concept for a Online Shop Mobile App.
Hope you guys like it!

----------
Photo by Leydi Garcia on Pexels
Photo by Polina Tankilevitch on Pexels
Photo by Dellon Thomas on Pexels
Photo by Andrea Yurko on Pexels
Photo by Cristian Sorin on Pexels

Mateusz Beczek
Mateusz Beczek
UI/UX Design & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Mateusz Beczek

View profile
    • Like