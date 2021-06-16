Pierluigi Giglio

How to Design a iOS App UI in Figma Tutorial

Pierluigi Giglio
Pierluigi Giglio
Hire Me
  • Save
How to Design a iOS App UI in Figma Tutorial clean white design ui app figmadesign figma
Download color palette

👉 Hello, I received several DMs asking to create another iOS tutorial for Figma and I just released a new one today. Hope this can be of help to someone

🎥 Video: https://youtu.be/krrO7wSSi8Y
💎 Source File: https://www.pierluigigiglio.com/freebie-vault

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Pierluigi Giglio
Pierluigi Giglio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Pierluigi Giglio

View profile
    • Like