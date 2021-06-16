Hobby Booster Mobile App Animation

Hey there!

This is the animated version of the mobile app designed by Sophia here at Zajno. The app is aimed at helping people focus on their passions, grow their hobbies or even take up a new one.

The app offers to participate in weekly challenges based on the hobby the user chooses to develop. To complete the challenge, the user has to accomplish several tasks. For example, if a person is into baking, the user can choose the Super Baker challenge and get daily baking tasks.

My task was to create a smooth motion design with sleek transitions to make the user experience even more enjoyable.

Let me know what you think about this!

