Juneteenth 2019

Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates when the last 200,000 slaves were freed from Texas two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. It is celebrated across the US and the World as a landmark of liberty. The goal of this project was not only awareness for the event but education for all citizens about the significance of this day. We created iconography to help people understand at first glance what the holiday represents.

see the full project here https://www.behance.net/gallery/107445555/Juneteenth-Celebration