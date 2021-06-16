Maria Loor

The Heat Wave

Maria Loor
Maria Loor
  • Save
The Heat Wave fruits vegetables ctitrus trees plants gardening childrens illustration characterdesign adobe fresco nature digital illustration illustration gar
Download color palette

The Heat Wave

This is a personal project about gardening and the heat wave this summer in LA, when we have to pay special attention to watering the vegetable garden, plants in pots and tomatoes might need to be watered twice. A good advice is to water early.

Maria Loor
Maria Loor

More by Maria Loor

View profile
    • Like