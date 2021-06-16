Christopher John Molitor

tw-rl.com Desktop Profile Layout

Christopher John Molitor
Christopher John Molitor
Hire Me
  • Save
tw-rl.com Desktop Profile Layout art photography links youtube twitter user profile filters filter grid layout web design clean ux
Download color palette

New profile layout for tw-rl.com features a fully expanded gallery list, making it easier to bounce between different galleries without the extra clicks. You can also get a sense of popular topics for each curator by seeing how many cards are in each collection.

VIEW LIVE: https://tw-rl.com/twirlHQ/

Other recent updates...

Private Cards + Galleries — organize cards into private galleries or just make individual cards hidden from your collection.

Browser Extension — tw-rl officially has a browser extension for Google Chrome available for install! Now you can preview and edit your cards w/o having to visit your profile page.

Search Curators — in addition to searching for cards, you can now search for other curators on tw-rl.com. Keywords will check name, bio and location (if applicable). Privacy options have been added to the account menu for those who would like to remain hidden in the shadows.

Christopher John Molitor
Christopher John Molitor
Designer + Maker
Hire Me

More by Christopher John Molitor

View profile
    • Like