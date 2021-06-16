tw-rl.com Desktop Profile Layout

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
New profile layout for tw-rl.com features a fully expanded gallery list, making it easier to bounce between different galleries without the extra clicks. You can also get a sense of popular topics for each curator by seeing how many cards are in each collection.
VIEW LIVE: https://tw-rl.com/twirlHQ/
Other recent updates...
Private Cards + Galleries — organize cards into private galleries or just make individual cards hidden from your collection.
Browser Extension — tw-rl officially has a browser extension for Google Chrome available for install! Now you can preview and edit your cards w/o having to visit your profile page.
Search Curators — in addition to searching for cards, you can now search for other curators on tw-rl.com. Keywords will check name, bio and location (if applicable). Privacy options have been added to the account menu for those who would like to remain hidden in the shadows.