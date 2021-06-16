tw-rl.com Desktop Profile Layout

New profile layout for tw-rl.com features a fully expanded gallery list, making it easier to bounce between different galleries without the extra clicks. You can also get a sense of popular topics for each curator by seeing how many cards are in each collection.

VIEW LIVE: https://tw-rl.com/twirlHQ/

Other recent updates...

Private Cards + Galleries — organize cards into private galleries or just make individual cards hidden from your collection.

Browser Extension — tw-rl officially has a browser extension for Google Chrome available for install! Now you can preview and edit your cards w/o having to visit your profile page.

Search Curators — in addition to searching for cards, you can now search for other curators on tw-rl.com. Keywords will check name, bio and location (if applicable). Privacy options have been added to the account menu for those who would like to remain hidden in the shadows.