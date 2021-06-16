Tess Motherway

Free Safe Legal - information & appointment booking app

Free Safe Legal is an information & appointment booking app for people living in Poland needing to access abortion services.

Role: UI/UX Designer
Tools: Figma

view full case study here: www.tessmotherway.com/free-safe-legal

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
