Fazal Ilahi

Bluesky

Fazal Ilahi
Fazal Ilahi
  • Save
Bluesky sky art creativity street paint wall beach artist blue bluesky
Download color palette

"Colour is the place where our mind and the universe meets"
Art enables us to find ourselves and also lose ourselves in a colorful world. It gives us freedom to run away from reality. Sometimes, art becomes a mirror to reality. Colour, letters, animation...all are voices of creativity.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Fazal Ilahi
Fazal Ilahi

More by Fazal Ilahi

View profile
    • Like