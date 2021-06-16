Minu Gnanas

Easy Chair

Minu Gnanas
Minu Gnanas
  • Save
Easy Chair app productdesign chair blender interiordecor interiordesign design branding furniture 3d
Download color palette

Easy chair with coffee table modeled from scratch.
Initially had the idea to model traditional easy chair. why not can we add some modern upholstery to enhance the look and comfort.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Inspiration @Fredericia

Minu Gnanas
Minu Gnanas

More by Minu Gnanas

View profile
    • Like