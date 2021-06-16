Tess Motherway

Novaheal EdTech app

edtech ux ui interfacedesign design appdesign uxdesign uidesign
Novaheal EdTech app - the number one learning platform for trainee nurses. MVP made during N3xtcoder Hackathon, March 2021.

Role: UI/UX Designer
Tools: Figma, Discord, Miro

view full case study here: www.tessmotherway.com/novaheal

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
