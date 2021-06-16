PT-BR

Projeto fictício feito para o desafio do Daily UI. Criado para estudos

Acompanhe mais do meu trabalho me seguindo aqui!

Precisando de um orçamento?

Entre em contato comigo +55 (19) 99133-3929

US-EN

Fictional project made for the Daily UI challenge. Created for studies

Follow more of my work by following me here!

Looking for a quote?

Please contact me at +55 (19) 99133-3929