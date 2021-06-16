🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
PT-BR
Projeto fictício feito para o desafio do Daily UI. Criado para estudos
Acompanhe mais do meu trabalho me seguindo aqui!
Precisando de um orçamento?
Entre em contato comigo +55 (19) 99133-3929
US-EN
Fictional project made for the Daily UI challenge. Created for studies
Follow more of my work by following me here!
Looking for a quote?
Please contact me at +55 (19) 99133-3929