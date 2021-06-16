Fazal Ilahi

Potrait of a chained lady

Potrait of a chained lady symbol emotions crime chained lady lady depression illustration chained women
There are many things that contribute to an art creation. For me it's mostly #inspiration . There is always a #beautiful inspiration behind a beautiful #art .
Every woman I know has a special quality that earns them respect. But now, we always come across news of #violence and all sorts of crimes against #woman . Not only crimes, they are sometimes denied their basic #freedom .

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
