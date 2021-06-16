Te Hana Goodyer

Global travel bans in a pandemic 😷🌍❌

Te Hana Goodyer
Te Hana Goodyer
  • Save
Global travel bans in a pandemic 😷🌍❌ motion graphics motion video travel pandemic covid-19 world aftereffects animation design fintech flat design simple paysend hanateh 2d illustration
Download color palette

Before the pandemic people used be able to travel freely! 😷🌍❌

Re-purposing video content for Dribbble as a nice way to share creative storytelling through animation. Here I show the travel bans for people around the world in the wake of Covid-19.

What do you think? 🤔

Te Hana Goodyer
Te Hana Goodyer

More by Te Hana Goodyer

View profile
    • Like