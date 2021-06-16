Anton?

Farms / Fields Performance

All fields statistics in one place.
A lot of data on crop production appears every year.
What did we do? We sorted it all out and published it in a simple, clean way for you to be able to access your own history and performance. Just onboard your farm and start managing all fields to increase yield and farm value.

Sign up for early access here:
https://digifarm.io/farmers/

