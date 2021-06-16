Nidhaan Srivastava

Securify

This is a platform which had I designed as a part of an assignment.
Securify is a platform build for modern day cybersecurity based threats.

🔗Link to figma design :
https://www.figma.com/file/844GdpxFJP6rv0pPB2ygNP/secureBlink?node-id=0%3A1

Suggestions and feedback are most welcome 😃

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
