mr. Caffe

mr. Caffe design ui typography ux graphic design
This is actually my first project I have done. I pulled it out of my imagination. It's not top-notch, but it's the first step towards this job, so I'll always come back to it and spot the mistakes that will hopefully make me a more successful uiux designer in the future.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
