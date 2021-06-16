Thinkific

The Thinkific Challenge: “Knowledge is power. Share it.”

The Thinkific Challenge: “Knowledge is power. Share it.” dribbble playoff challenge thinkific learning learn design
Dribbblers! Have you ever thought about teaching online?


Thinkific , a leading cloud-based software platform that enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, and sell online courses, is inviting YOU to express your vision around the theme: "Knowledge is power. Share it."

As a creative entrepreneur, you can impact your community and scale your business by taking what you know online. As you think about what it would mean to share your creative expertise with the world, what comes to mind? What does the phrase "Knowledge is power. Share it." mean to you?


You can create anything inspired by this theme from art and UI Design, to 3D illustrations and icons. Optional, feel free to incorporate the Thinkific icon and the phrase “Knowledge is power. Share it.”

As a thank you for sharing what you create, all participants will receive two months free on Thinkific Pro + Growth to start your course creation journey!

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Create, market, and sell your own online courses.

