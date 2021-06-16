Daily UI Challenge #82 - Form

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers! 🏀
It's been a while since I've done any Daily UI Challenge, but today I decided to get back to it and voilà! Here's my form design - I didn't want to show just a plain form, so I put it in imaginary desktop application for managing an gastronomic premises.
the purpose of this form is to give information about the premises, which wasn't given during signing up process.
As always - give me some feedback (if you want to) or give me some love (hit "L" if you like it) 🤗