Daily UI Challenge #82 - Form

Daily UI Challenge #82 - Form cards wizard simple clean ui formdesign form design form dailyuichallenge daily ui challenge desktop desktop app dailyui app design app layout design ui figma
Hi Dribbblers! 🏀

It's been a while since I've done any Daily UI Challenge, but today I decided to get back to it and voilà! Here's my form design - I didn't want to show just a plain form, so I put it in imaginary desktop application for managing an gastronomic premises.
the purpose of this form is to give information about the premises, which wasn't given during signing up process.

As always - give me some feedback (if you want to) or give me some love (hit "L" if you like it) 🤗

