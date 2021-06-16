🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
These 6x4 horizontal post card mockups will showcase your corporate branding card, event invites, post mail cards and greeting card designs in an attractive way. You can customize everything in these mockups including designs, colors, effects, shadows and the background as well.