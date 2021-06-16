Elizabeth Leach

L E A P

L E A P curiosity art drawing exploration freedom books goats orange aspirational digital color hand drawn illustration
A drawing for a friend. Celebrating the freedom that comes from a lifelong spirit of exploration and curiosity.

// Drawn with micron pens. Scanned and colored in Photoshop.

