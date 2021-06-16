Destin Williams

Acadian Coffee Roaster coffee bean arabica monoline geometric branding logo minimal organic flat design wellness logo design retro rebrand coffee
A classic, unrequested rebrand! I had some ideas for refreshing this company's overall look and wanted to give it a cleaner vibe with some fun, but legible and retro-ish fonts. The little mark was derived from coffee bean shapes, wellness vibes, and some droplets. What do you think?

