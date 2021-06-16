Ildiko Gaspar

Pricing Section UI Design

Ildiko Gaspar
Ildiko Gaspar
  • Save
Pricing Section UI Design ui design daily free ui component free ui ui component pricing page pricing card pricing section pricing ui practice ui pattern ux design ui design ux ui
Download color palette

👉 Use this link to get the source file. 👈

Ildiko Gaspar
Ildiko Gaspar
Open-Source designer @ UI Design Daily

More by Ildiko Gaspar

View profile
    • Like