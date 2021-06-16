Robin Ahmed

City Motors Group Logo Design

Robin Ahmed
Robin Ahmed
  • Save
City Motors Group Logo Design branding concept modern logo modern company type corporate identity brand identiy logo type typography vector icon logo design graphic design branding illustration minimalist logo illustrator minimal branding design logo
Download color palette

City Motors Group Logo Design

I would love to hear your feedback on this design.

----

Let's work together! Contact me at - 👇👇👇
E-Mail: rarobin49@gmail.com

Thank You

Robin Ahmed
Robin Ahmed

More by Robin Ahmed

View profile
    • Like