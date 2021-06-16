Paul Circle

Simple Vacation Icons

Paul Circle
Paul Circle
Hire Me
  • Save
Simple Vacation Icons design illustration web design website ux ui minimal illustrated icon icons
Download color palette

Simple icons I made for the Summer Beach Vibes UI module.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Paul Circle
Paul Circle
Web Designer & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Paul Circle

View profile
    • Like