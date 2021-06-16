Ari, Buy and Sell Land - Filters & Detail

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Ari is an upcoming app that lets you buy or sell land. My part on this project was to create a brand for Ari and also work on the UX and UI design of the app.
You are seeing the filter screen where the user can filter the price and land size, also the detail view of a listed land for sale where the user can see all the different information related to that selected land.
Looking forward to see what you think about this? Please let me know in the comments below.
Hope you like it :)