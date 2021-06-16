Hello Dribbble!

Thank you so much @Appventurez for the invitation!

Hi everyone!)

My name is Agnia and I am a graphic designer.

I've been in design for 3 years now and am currently proficient in programs like Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop.

Today I'm breaking into the Dribbble community with my very first shot, which I'm pretty darn excited and inspired about.

Interesting facts about me:

- Started in the design industry by developing unique designs for t-shirts and hoodies.

- I work in a team with my close friend - project coordinator.

- I don't stand still, I'm constantly learning and self-developing, taking courses, reading articles and learning useful materials on YouTube.

- Sometimes I try to grasp the immensity. I want to try a lot in design! I dream to try myself in UI and 3D, and soon I`ll start studying Figma.

- I like experiments. Well, very much) And you will see this in my next shots! So, please subscribe to me in order not to lose~

Also I'd like to mention, that I've used other beautiful authors' works for my shot:

@Filip Topolovec

@Stephanie Welk

@Shamin Yassar

@Mikołaj Gałęziowski 🌵

@HeiMaUX

@George G

Thank you all for listening, I'm very happy to be part of the family on Dribbble!