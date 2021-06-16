Masum Billah

These is modern minimalist logofolio-v_0.1 .These logos are available for sale in cheap rate. Just $75 each one. Quickly grab this moment and purchase it. Also The logofolio-v_0.2 is coming soon. keep watch on me.

Let me know your valuable feedback about these logo.

A logo is the face of your brand. It can be of many types. Such as lettermark, wordmark, symbolic...etc. It plays a vital role in your business. Nowadays, it becomes an important part of a company's identity. It is a valuable asset for your business.
FOR FREELANCE WORK
E-mail: masumbillahniaz8@gmail.com
OR
DM in Whatsapp: +8801784400444
OR
DIRECT ORDER
https://www.fiverr.com/share/8va8N4

