PORTALPRO - Basic Programming Practicum Learning Dashboard

👋Hello Dribbblers!,
This is my first UI UX design project implemented into a real website..
This dashboard is useful for helping to collect assignments, provide references, display grades, and provide participant feedback. This website is used for basic programming practicum in the Information Systems Department of Telkom University.
Briefly, the design process that I did was
1. Gather requirements
2. Analysis
3. Doing the Design
4. Validate to developer
5. Prepare assets
6. Design handoff
Thanks for Coming! 😉
Interested in working together?
My e-mail: yana.sugosha@gmail.com
or via Instagram | Linkedin