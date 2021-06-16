Pixel Point

Green energy clusters animation

Pixel Point
Pixel Point
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

The decentralised platform enables a self organising and resilient system. An integrated energy management system allows for cross-location optimisation. Without even noticing, your company is an active part of the green energy transition! Impressive HTML 5 animation built with Lottie for the Limebird website landing page.

---

📮Contact us if you need design or development

🤘Check our website for more information

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Pixel Point
Pixel Point
Makes your business stand out.
Hire Us

More by Pixel Point

View profile
    • Like