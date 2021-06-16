Bonus game animation

In the bonus game, players will have to open figurines depicting the pharaohs and gods of Ancient Egypt.

⠀

What each figure hides is unknown. You will have to rely on your intuition to find the winning symbol in the allotted number of attempts.

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

⠀

