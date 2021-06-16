Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yuliia Druz

Plants044 - E-commerce website concept

Yuliia Druz
Yuliia Druz
Plants044 - E-commerce website concept interaction figma e-commerce ui design
Hi, dribbble!
This is design concept of an e-commerce website for Plants044. I have created a simple and clean website that will help people easily buy plants.

You can check the entire presentation on Behance

Would love to hear your feedback!

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Yuliia Druz
Yuliia Druz

    • Like