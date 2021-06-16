Plants044 - E-commerce website concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, dribbble!
This is design concept of an e-commerce website for Plants044. I have created a simple and clean website that will help people easily buy plants.
You can check the entire presentation on Behance
Would love to hear your feedback!
Let's connect:
Behance | Instagram | Linkedin